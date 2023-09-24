NEWS

Rescue operation of 76 migrants south east of the Aegean sea

Rescue operation of 76 migrants south east of the Aegean sea

76 illegal immigrants were located and rescued on Saturday in a large operation organized by the Unified Search and Rescue Coordination Center of the Coast Guard in an unruly sailing boat southeast of the Aegean island of Astypalaia. 

The sailing boat’s two foreign captains have been taken in by Greek authorities. 

The Coast Guard was informed by the European emergency call number 112 about the existence of a vessel in distress with a sufficient number of foreigners on board southeast of Astypalaia. 

Migration

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
No ‘sea of death’: Pope calls for pan-European action on migration
NEWS

No ‘sea of death’: Pope calls for pan-European action on migration

Fresh wave of migrants to Europe feared
NEWS

Fresh wave of migrants to Europe feared

Cyprus calls on EU to rethink Syrian safe zones for eventual repatriation
NEWS

Cyprus calls on EU to rethink Syrian safe zones for eventual repatriation

Migrant flows surge in last two months
NEWS

Migrant flows surge in last two months

Mitsotakis raises climate change and migration at UN General Assembly
NEWS

Mitsotakis raises climate change and migration at UN General Assembly

Nearly 100 migrants rescued from a yacht off southwestern Greece
NEWS

Nearly 100 migrants rescued from a yacht off southwestern Greece