Rescue operation of 76 migrants south east of the Aegean sea

76 illegal immigrants were located and rescued on Saturday in a large operation organized by the Unified Search and Rescue Coordination Center of the Coast Guard in an unruly sailing boat southeast of the Aegean island of Astypalaia.

The sailing boat’s two foreign captains have been taken in by Greek authorities.

The Coast Guard was informed by the European emergency call number 112 about the existence of a vessel in distress with a sufficient number of foreigners on board southeast of Astypalaia.