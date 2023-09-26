NEWS

PASOK’s quest to become main opposition hits snag

Monday’s call between the new SYRIZA leader, Stefanos Kasselakis, and PASOK chief Nikos Androulakis was not a long one: Androulakis offered his congratulations and best wishes, Kasselakis asked that they be on a first-name basis and Nikos took his leave of Stefanos without extending an invitation to a meeting.

PASOK will not deviate from its strategy to be in a position to overtake SYRIZA as the main challenger to a now dominant New Democracy. And leading officials made it clear they will press Kasselakis to reveal and clarify his positions.

A close aide to Androulakis told Kathimerini that now Kasselakis “must speak clearly and not evasively and with the excuse that he is not sufficiently proficient [in Greek].” Kasselakis has mostly lived in the US for the past 21 years.

The socialist PASOK has also taken umbrage at being called a center-right party by Kasselakis. 

