Achtsioglou says has ‘no energy’ to take up any role in SYRIZA for now

SYRIZA lawmaker Effie Ahtsioglou said on Tuesday she will not be taking up any role within the party in the immediate future following a gruelling leadership campaign that started in July.

The 38-year-old lawmaker and former labor minister met with the newly elected party leader Stefanos Kasselakis who offered her any position she wanted.

“I told him that, at the present stage of my life, I do not have the ability to take up any position, because after being in the front line of the opposition for two years, and consecutive election contests, I do not have that energy. It is a purely personal decision,” Achtsioglou told journalists after the meeting.

“I don’t have the energy to take on any other position at the moment other than the one that corresponds to a lawmaker for the Western Sector of Athens.”

She said the two “exchanged some views” and told Kasselakis that she will offer her advice, if requested.

Asked by journalists if she will remain as shadow finance minister, she replied: “No, I will not undertake any obligations.”

In the leadership contest that took place in two rounds, Kasselakis received 55.98% of the votes, while Achtsioglou got 44.2%, according to the final results announced on Monday. A total of 134,420 members voted.

SYRIZA lost power when the conservative New Democracy party won the 2019 elections 39% to 31%. In June’s election, SYRIZA fell to just under 18%, while New Democracy got over 40%.

Alexis Tsipras decided to step down, forcing the leadership contest.