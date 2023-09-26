NEWS

Kasselakis keeps Famellos as president of SYRIZA’s parliamentary group

Kasselakis keeps Famellos as president of SYRIZA’s parliamentary group
[InTime News]

Newly elected SYRIZA chief Stefanos Kasselakis is keeping Sokratis Famellos on as president of the party’s parliamentary group.

“It is a great honor, a responsibility and a joy to welcome you. We are here to get to work, because society has needs and concerns,” Famellos said at the start of his meeting with Kasselakis on Tuesday morning.

“We have a responsibility to our 150,000 voters. We need to be present in here and out there in society,” said Kasselakis, 35, who shot from political obscurity a month ago to become the head of Greece’s main opposition.

On Monday, Kasselakis appointed Manolis Kapnisakis, a lawyer and confidant, to direct his political office, while naming party cadres Dora Avgeri as SYRIZA’s press secretary and Giorgos Tsipras as director of the party’s parliamentary group.

Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Government appoints new press secretary
NEWS

Government appoints new press secretary

Kasselakis appoints Dora Avgeri as SYRIZA spokesperson
NEWS

Kasselakis appoints Dora Avgeri as SYRIZA spokesperson

Mitsotakis congratulates new SYRIZA leader
NEWS

Mitsotakis congratulates new SYRIZA leader

Tsipras congratulates successor at helm of leftist opposition party
SYRIZA

Tsipras congratulates successor at helm of leftist opposition party

Apostolakis welcomes victory of political newcomer
SYRIZA LEADERSHIP ELECTION

Apostolakis welcomes victory of political newcomer

Left-wing SYRIZA has ‘died’: MEP Kouloglou reacts to leadership change
NEWS

Left-wing SYRIZA has ‘died’: MEP Kouloglou reacts to leadership change