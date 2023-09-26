Kasselakis keeps Famellos as president of SYRIZA’s parliamentary group

Newly elected SYRIZA chief Stefanos Kasselakis is keeping Sokratis Famellos on as president of the party’s parliamentary group.

“It is a great honor, a responsibility and a joy to welcome you. We are here to get to work, because society has needs and concerns,” Famellos said at the start of his meeting with Kasselakis on Tuesday morning.

“We have a responsibility to our 150,000 voters. We need to be present in here and out there in society,” said Kasselakis, 35, who shot from political obscurity a month ago to become the head of Greece’s main opposition.

On Monday, Kasselakis appointed Manolis Kapnisakis, a lawyer and confidant, to direct his political office, while naming party cadres Dora Avgeri as SYRIZA’s press secretary and Giorgos Tsipras as director of the party’s parliamentary group.