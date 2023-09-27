EU Agriculture Commissioner’s visit to Thessaly rescheduled due to new storm

A visit to flood-stricken Thessaly by EU Commissioner for Agriculture, Janusz Wojciechowski, initially scheduled for Wednesday, was postponed until October 5 as a new wave of wet weather is hitting the same region, Greece’s Agricultural Development and Food Minister Lefteris Avgenakis announced.

Wojciechowski was expected to fly by helicopter over the areas affected by storm Daniel but the visit was abandoned following a recommendation by the Hellenic Air Force.

The new storm, dubbed Elias, has brought more rain to Thessaly, the island of Evia, and Attica.