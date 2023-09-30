Criminal organization that was targeting the elderly dismantled

A criminal organization targeting primarily the elderly was dismantled on Saturday by the Security Sub-Directorate of the Agrinio municipality.

The organizations’ members identified houses with elderly residents and impersonated public service employees to enter and extort sums of money and valuables by convincing their victims. They then resold the spoils at a shop ran by one of the members.

Eight members of the organization were arrested. The case was filed against the eight, and another six persons, one of which was a police officer.

The investigation has shown that the organization was active at least since December 2022.