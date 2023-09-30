NEWS

Criminal organization that was targeting the elderly dismantled

Criminal organization that was targeting the elderly dismantled
File photo.

A criminal organization targeting primarily the elderly was dismantled on Saturday by the Security Sub-Directorate of the Agrinio municipality. 

The organizations’ members identified houses with elderly residents and impersonated public service employees to enter and extort sums of money and valuables by convincing their victims. They then resold the spoils at a shop ran by one of the members. 

Eight members of the organization were arrested. The case was filed against the eight, and another six persons, one of which was a police officer. 

The investigation has shown that the organization was active at least since December 2022. 

Police

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
One man arrested, one sought after drug bust in Mylopotamos
NEWS

One man arrested, one sought after drug bust in Mylopotamos

Weapons stash found in upmarket Athens district
NEWS

Weapons stash found in upmarket Athens district

25-year-old driver killed after tractor overturns
NEWS

25-year-old driver killed after tractor overturns

42-year-old man arrested for armed robbery at jewelry store
NEWS

42-year-old man arrested for armed robbery at jewelry store

Three arrested for blackmail in Thessaloniki
NEWS

Three arrested for blackmail in Thessaloniki

Around 6,000 police on VIP protection details
NEWS

Around 6,000 police on VIP protection details