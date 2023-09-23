Three arrested for blackmail in Thessaloniki

Three individuals were arrested and will be brought before a prosecutor for being involved in the blackmail of a 32-year old man, Thessaloniki police said Saturday.

One of the defendants had a pending Arrest Warrant from the Special Department of Criminal Investigations of Thessaloniki for offenses of aggravated theft. Six more suspects were identified who were accused of robbery, breach of arms laws, attempted extortion, dangerous bodily harm and theft.

According to the police, the defendants, aged between 22 and 47, demanded the sum of 25,000 euros from the 32-year old victim without success threatening to remove him from his home by force.

After the incident, the 32-year-old man left his home and three of the perpetrators entered the house and stole goods approximately 20,000 euros worth.

In addition, the alleged perpetrators, met with the 32-year-old in September, and beat him cause slight injuries after demanding a large sum of money. They then stole his car at gun point, which was found and confiscated.