Fatal shooting in Agios Panteleimonas witnessed by minors

File photo.

A shooting incident in the early morning of Sunday at the Agios Panteleimonas neighborhood in Athens led to one death and one injury. 

A 74-year-old man was arrested after shooting a couple, of foreign nationality, in their home, fatally injuring the 50-year-old man. The 45-year-old woman was taken to a hospital.

According to the information, the perpetrator was intoxicated. Three minors, one of whom was the couple’s daughter, witnessed the bloody incident.

A preliminary investigation is carried out by the Athens Security Sub-Directorate.

Death

