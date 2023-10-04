NEWS

Greece says ‘no change’ in security status of eastern Aegean islands

Greece says ‘no change’ in security status of eastern Aegean islands

The government has dismissed Turkish media reports that suggest Greece has altered its security policy concerning the islands in the eastern Aegean.

Spokesman Pavlos Marinakis emphasized on Wednesday, “There has been absolutely no change in our strategy regarding the distribution of forces and the defense fortification of the country.”

A report in the pro-government newspaper Yeni Safak on Tuesday claimed, “The government in Athens has ceased equipping the islands and islets whose sovereignty has not been granted to them.”

Following the report, SYRIZA spokesperson Dora Avgeri criticized the government and the Foreign Ministry for their “silence.”

“Is the government and the Foreign Ministry aware of the Yeni Safak report which suggests that Greece has halted its arms supply to the islands? If they are aware, are they refuting this claim?” she inquired.

Security Defense Turkey Media

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
FDI frigate to join navy in early 2025
NEWS

FDI frigate to join navy in early 2025

New US Senate foreign relations chair will look at Turkish F-16 deal
NEWS

New US Senate foreign relations chair will look at Turkish F-16 deal

Air raid sirens to sound on Monday as part of country-wide drill
NEWS

Air raid sirens to sound on Monday as part of country-wide drill

Dendias says Armed Forces assisting in relief efforts in latest storm
NEWS

Dendias says Armed Forces assisting in relief efforts in latest storm

Procurement of Israeli weapon systems gets nod
NEWS

Procurement of Israeli weapon systems gets nod

Turkey will back Sweden’s NATO bid if US keeps promise on F-16 sale, says Erdogan
NEWS

Turkey will back Sweden’s NATO bid if US keeps promise on F-16 sale, says Erdogan