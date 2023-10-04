Greece says ‘no change’ in security status of eastern Aegean islands

The government has dismissed Turkish media reports that suggest Greece has altered its security policy concerning the islands in the eastern Aegean.

Spokesman Pavlos Marinakis emphasized on Wednesday, “There has been absolutely no change in our strategy regarding the distribution of forces and the defense fortification of the country.”

A report in the pro-government newspaper Yeni Safak on Tuesday claimed, “The government in Athens has ceased equipping the islands and islets whose sovereignty has not been granted to them.”

Following the report, SYRIZA spokesperson Dora Avgeri criticized the government and the Foreign Ministry for their “silence.”

“Is the government and the Foreign Ministry aware of the Yeni Safak report which suggests that Greece has halted its arms supply to the islands? If they are aware, are they refuting this claim?” she inquired.