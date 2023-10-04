NEWS

‘Final step’ taken towards delivering Thessaloniki metro by 2024

‘Final step’ taken towards delivering Thessaloniki metro by 2024
[InTime News]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday attended the signing of the operation and maintenance contract for the Thessaloniki metro, which he described as an “important final step” towards getting the long-delayed transport project delivered to the people of the northern port city within 2024.

The 250-million-euro contract between Elliniko Metro – the public company formerly known as Attiko Metro and responsible for the Greek capital’s subway system – and the Thema SA consortium is for 11 years.

Describing the commissioning of a private contractor to run the metro as a “bold decision” on behalf of the Transport Ministry, Mitsotakis noted that “recent events have brought back to mind the sins of the past, when we did not know who was responsible for maintaining important infrastructure paid for by Greek taxpayers.”

The prime minister was also given a tour of the archaeological site that lies beneath the Agia Sofia station, where the signing ceremony took place. Apart from Agia Sofia, the Venizelos Street station also yielded significant antiquities during excavations for the metro. 

final-step-taken-towards-delivering-thessaloniki-metro-by-20240
[InTime News]

 

Transport Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
PM visits Thessaloniki metro for train trial operation
NEWS

PM visits Thessaloniki metro for train trial operation

Mitsotakis attends signing of road agreement in Messinia
NEWS

Mitsotakis attends signing of road agreement in Messinia

After Greek rail disaster, trains gradually restart
NEWS

After Greek rail disaster, trains gradually restart

Government, SYRIZA cross swords over train systems
NEWS

Government, SYRIZA cross swords over train systems

Trying to lure back disaffected voters
NEWS

Trying to lure back disaffected voters

PM states that he will seek to implement change to avoid another Tempe collision
NEWS

PM states that he will seek to implement change to avoid another Tempe collision