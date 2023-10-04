Defense minister in France for launch of Hellenic Navy frigate [Live]

Defense Minister Nikos Dendias was in Lorient in western France on Wednesday to attend the launch of a new frigate purchased by the Hellenic Navy and built by Naval Group.

He is joined at the ceremony by his French counterpart, Sebastien Lecornu, chief of the Hellenic Navy General Staff Vice Admiral Ioannis Drymoussis and other high-ranking officials.

The Kimon is the first of three Belharra-type destroyers commissioned by the Hellenic Navy. It is 122 meter long and can reach a maximum speed of 27 knots, while it is equipped with advanced digital technologies.

The launch is being streamed live.