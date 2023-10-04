NEWS

Defense minister in France for launch of Hellenic Navy frigate [Live]

Defense minister in France for launch of Hellenic Navy frigate [Live]

Defense  Minister Nikos Dendias was in Lorient in western France on Wednesday to attend the launch of a new frigate purchased by the Hellenic Navy and built by Naval Group. 

He is joined at the ceremony by his French counterpart, Sebastien Lecornu, chief of the Hellenic Navy General Staff Vice Admiral Ioannis Drymoussis and other high-ranking officials.

The Kimon is the first of three Belharra-type destroyers commissioned by the Hellenic Navy. It is 122 meter long and can reach a maximum speed of 27 knots, while it is equipped with advanced digital technologies.

The launch is being streamed live.

 

Defense

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greece says ‘no change’ in security status of eastern Aegean islands
NEWS

Greece says ‘no change’ in security status of eastern Aegean islands

FDI frigate to join navy in early 2025
NEWS

FDI frigate to join navy in early 2025

New US Senate foreign relations chair will look at Turkish F-16 deal
NEWS

New US Senate foreign relations chair will look at Turkish F-16 deal

Air raid sirens to sound on Monday as part of country-wide drill
NEWS

Air raid sirens to sound on Monday as part of country-wide drill

Dendias says Armed Forces assisting in relief efforts in latest storm
NEWS

Dendias says Armed Forces assisting in relief efforts in latest storm

Procurement of Israeli weapon systems gets nod
NEWS

Procurement of Israeli weapon systems gets nod