EU wants ‘predictable, stable’ ties with Turkey

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (l) and the president of the European Council, Charles Michel, pose during a family photo at Castille Square in Valletta, Malta, on September 29, 2023. [Rene Rossignaud/AP]

The European Union has a “vision” for a “more predictable, stable relationship” with Turkey, European Council President Charles Michel said on Wednesday during a discussion with journalists from major European media outlets in Brussels.

“On the EU side, there is a relatively clear vision of what we would like from Turkey: We would like a more predictable, stable relationship. We recognize the regional role played by Turkey, this is clear in Syria, in Libya, in the Black Sea,” Michel said in response to a question from Kathimerini.

Michel said he and other officials did their best last July to help unblock the difficulties created with NATO’s enlargement. “We were relatively successful on that question,” he said.

The EU official said that he is “pragmatic” about the bloc’s relationship with Ankara, noting that a customs union should be a priority. “I think we should keep calm with Turkey and we should focus on a few priorities, and I think that economic cooperation should be a priority. I think it’s in the common interest of the EU and Turkey to develop economic ties and that’s why I think we should work on the customs union,” he explained, adding that is is something “achievable with common sense and good faith.”

At the same time, it is “extremely important” to relaunch the United Nations process on Cyprus, as it would bring “more serenity” to the EU’s relations with Ankara.

Ahead of the informal meeting of EU leaders in the Spanish city of Granada on Thursday and Friday, where they are due to discuss EU enlargement and irregular migration amid increased arrivals across the Mediterranean, Michel pointed out that migration is “the most pressing issue facing the EU.”

The topic is expected to take center stage at the meeting in Spain, with Italy pushing for a deal that would speed up asylum procedures and receive swift help from EU peers, including financial aid and relocations. Michel acknowledged it will be “the most difficult part” of the two-day meeting, since there are points of convergence – such as cooperation with third countries and combating traffickers – but there is also “an ideological debate.”

Asked what went wrong with the July deal with Tunisia, after the country’s President Kais Saied on Monday rejected financial support announced by the EU in September, saying the amount is small and goes against an initial deal signed three months ago, Michel said that “division between the member-states is a mistake, as then we appear weak,” adding that “we should learn from the mistakes.”

The initial deal with Tunisia in July included a pledge of 1 billion euros in aid to help its battered economy and deal with the migration crisis.

On Friday, the 27 leaders will discuss the EU’s strategic agenda for the period 2024-2029, a five-year policy plan to equip the EU with general political guidelines and directions, while on Thursday, the EU member-states will be joined by leaders from 17 other countries on the continent that make up the European Political Community.

Michel told the journalists in Brussels that he sees a “window of opportunity” for Ukraine’s accession to the Union. This comes after a speech he gave at the Bled Strategic Forum in Slovenia in which he specified 2030 as the date by which the EU should have admitted Western Balkan candidates.

In Brussels on Wednesday, he said that contrary to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s initial ambitions when he invaded Ukraine, what he ultimately got is “the unity of the 27 leaders and the enlargement of the European Union – which before the war was not possible” – which remains steadfast, despite the changes brought about by elections in various member-states.

Michel said he advocates the gradual integration of candidate member-states, rejecting a “multispeed” Europe as presented by the recent Franco-German proposal. “Instead of waiting for the final decision on the membership we should ensure that those countries would progressively integrate and progressively come closer to the EU using… all the tools in our hands in order to make this integration a reality,” he said, describing the Franco-German proposal as “very interesting,” as he agrees on the need to reform the Union.

The EU official also predicted that the European Council in December will be “difficult,” as it will be called upon to give concrete answers on the accession prospects of Ukraine, Moldova and several countries in the Western Balkans, based on the European Commission’s progress reports in November.

Commenting on the possibility of making changes to EU treaties, he said he believes that there must be a substantial discussion about “what kind of Europe we want for the future.” “How do we want to decide? How are we going to secure funding?» he added, and “then [we need to] look at the legal side” of what needs to be done in terms of some changes.