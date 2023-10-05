NEWS

PM in Granada to attend European Political Community Summit

Newly elected Prime Minister and leader of the conservative New Democracy party Kyriakos Mitsotakis arrives at the Presidential Palace to be handed a mandate from President Katerina Sakellaropoulou to form a government Monday. [Reuters]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will be attending the informal European Political Community Summit in the southern Spanish city of Granada on Thursday, along with the leaders of some 50 European countries, to discuss, among other topics, the war in Ukraine.

“Building on the work of the previous meetings of the European Political Community, the leaders will discuss how to make Europe more resilient, prosperous and geostrategic,” a European Council announcement said of the meeting.

“The focus of the meeting will be on the current conflicts affecting the continent, the aim being to take advantage of the attendance of most European leaders to re-establish their unity vis-à-vis Russia’s aggression against Ukraine,” the Spanish Presidency added.

On Friday, Mitsotakis will attend the informal meeting of the European Council in the Spanish city. The EU leaders will discuss the EU’s next strategic agenda, a five-year policy plan of general political guidelines and directions.

Politics EU Ukraine

