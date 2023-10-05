NEWS

Suspects in murder of Turkish gang members given time to testify

[Goulielmos Antoniou/Intime News]

The two suspects in the murder of six Turks in Greece last month were given time until Monday to prepare their defence after appearing before a n investigative magistrate on Thursday.

Earlier a prosecutor charged the two men, who are also Turkish nationals, with repeated manslaughter with intent and illegal possession and use of firearms. 

Police said the six men killed in a September 11 car ambush in Loutsa outside Athens were believed to have been members of an international crime group and had made a brief stop in Greece en route to Turkey.

One suspect, a 32-year-old man, was arrested at the airport hours after the shootings before he could board a flight to an eastern Aegean Sea island close to the Turkish coast. On Tuesday, police said, they detained a 28-year-old man in Athens.

 

Crime Justice

