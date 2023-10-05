Suspects in murder of Turkish gang members given time to testify

The two suspects in the murder of six Turks in Greece last month were given time until Monday to prepare their defence after appearing before a n investigative magistrate on Thursday.

Earlier a prosecutor charged the two men, who are also Turkish nationals, with repeated manslaughter with intent and illegal possession and use of firearms.

Police said the six men killed in a September 11 car ambush in Loutsa outside Athens were believed to have been members of an international crime group and had made a brief stop in Greece en route to Turkey.

One suspect, a 32-year-old man, was arrested at the airport hours after the shootings before he could board a flight to an eastern Aegean Sea island close to the Turkish coast. On Tuesday, police said, they detained a 28-year-old man in Athens.