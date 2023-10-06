NEWS

Experts warn of rising insomnia rates

Jane E. Brody/The New York Times

An increasing number of people are grappling with sleep-related issues, and experts suggest that approximately a third of adults experience symptoms of insomnia at some point in their lives.

Dr Anastasia Amfilochiou, head of the Sleep Unit at Sismanogleio General Hospital in Athens, points out that insomnia and disrupted sleep patterns often stem from disturbances in the circadian rhythm, or the body’s biological clock.

“The contemporary lifestyle has effectively inverted day and night. It’s notable that despite the natural alignment of digestion with daytime hours, we tend to consume late-night meals, thereby keeping the body in a state of heightened alertness [when it should be preparing for rest],” she says.

In such cases, doctors pay particular attention to the patient’s pre-sleep habits, such as consuming heavy meals or engaging in stimulating activities like watching thrilling shows.

For those experiencing acute insomnia due to stress, loss, or traumatic events, psychological support is recommended.

Dr Amfilochiou underscores the importance of quality sleep.

“A good night’s sleep helps us function better the next day,” she says.

“Quality sleep may not work magic in transforming our lives, but it equips us to effectively tackle life’s challenges.”

