Covid-related deaths shoot up to 53 on weekly basis

The number of Covid-related deaths rose sharply in the week from September 23 to October 1, reaching 53 from 35 the week before that, according to the National Organization for Public Health (EODY).

In its regular Thursday bulletin, EODY also reported a small weekly drop in the number of hospital admissions for Covid but noted that they have risen 19% on a monthly basis, while positive tests have also inched up. 

What’s more, there were 36 Covid patients on ventilators on Thursday, compared to 33 and 25 in the two previous weeks.

Tests on urban wastewater, in the meantime, showed an increase in the prevalence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in four of the eight regions tested. 

