Beleri’s case ‘casts shadow’ over Greek-Albanian relations, minister says

‘Rama magnanimously admits that he has never seen such a case and states that he prefers to wait for the outcome of the trial. He says this because, while I am an elected mayor, I remain for unknown reasons under indefinite detention... At the same time, the mayor’s office is still controlled by his own man. So why should Rama want to rush?’ Fredi Beleri tells Kathimerini.

The extended pre-trial detention of an ethnic Greek Albanian citizen who was elected mayor of the town of Himare and his inability to be sworn in in prison is “casting serious shadow” on the relations between the two countries, Citizen Protection Minister Giannis Oikonomou said on Friday.

Fredi Beleri was elected in the municipal elections of May 14 but has not been allowed to be sworn in as he was arrested for alleged vote-buying before the vote.

“Greece’s position is that in the case of Mr. Beleri, the principles of the rule of law, the presumption of innocence and respect for civil rights are not taken into account. The Albanian side must immediately allow the swearing in of Mr. Beleri as Mayor, respecting the verdict of the citizens in the recent elections,” Oikonomou said on a post on his X (former Twitter) account, after meeting with Beleri in the prison in Durres.

“The prolongation of the current situation casts a serious shadow over our bilateral relations and is inconsistent with the European acquis, with all that it entails,” he added.