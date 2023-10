Authorities in central Greece are warning nature enthusiasts in the broader area of Meteora, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a popular year-round destination, to be on the lookout for bears or any traces that they may be in the vicinity.

The warning came after two cyclists came across a dead cow that had been gutted by a wild animal near the Monastery of Ypapanti.

Footprints around the dead animal pointed to a bear as the culprit.