Alexandroupoli landmark goes up in flames

An abandoned landmark in the northern port city of Alexandroupoli was badly damaged by fire on Sunday.

The building that first went up in flames was the stationmaster’s house beside the so-called French Station, built in 1847 by the Chemins de fer Orientaux on the Istanbul-Vienna railway.

According to reports, the former residence was in a dilapidated state and choked in trash and weeds.

The blaze also spread to the station building.

How it started is being investigated.