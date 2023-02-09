NEWS

KYSEA decides to move forward with Israeli missiles

KYSEA decides to move forward with Israeli missiles
[Prime Minister's Press Office]

The Government Council for Foreign Affairs and Defense (KYSEA) has decided to unblock the procedure for the procurement of Israeli-made Spike NLOS long-range multi-role missile systems, which are intended for use by the land army and the navy.

The project had stalled some time ago due to a number of problems with the way it was being implemented. According to the announcement by KYSEA, the Spike NLOS program will be implemented with the signing of contracts “in which increased participation of the domestic defense industry is envisaged.”

The precise manner of the domestic defense industry’s participation was not specified.

Politics Defense Israel

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Possible absence of Israeli Air Force from annual Greek military exercise
NEWS

Possible absence of Israeli Air Force from annual Greek military exercise

Greek, Israeli defense ministers stress importance of ties
NEWS

Greek, Israeli defense ministers stress importance of ties

Israel’s defense minister: Visit to Greece canceled for ‘technical, security reasons’
NEWS

Israel’s defense minister: Visit to Greece canceled for ‘technical, security reasons’

Cyprus goes light on Israel’s Iron Dome
NEWS

Cyprus goes light on Israel’s Iron Dome

KYSEA meeting discusses progress in implementing arms programs
NEWS

KYSEA meeting discusses progress in implementing arms programs

Menendez okays F-35 sale to Greece
NEWS

Menendez okays F-35 sale to Greece