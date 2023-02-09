KYSEA decides to move forward with Israeli missiles

The Government Council for Foreign Affairs and Defense (KYSEA) has decided to unblock the procedure for the procurement of Israeli-made Spike NLOS long-range multi-role missile systems, which are intended for use by the land army and the navy.

The project had stalled some time ago due to a number of problems with the way it was being implemented. According to the announcement by KYSEA, the Spike NLOS program will be implemented with the signing of contracts “in which increased participation of the domestic defense industry is envisaged.”

The precise manner of the domestic defense industry’s participation was not specified.