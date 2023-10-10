Beleri application for permission to take oath referred to Albanian supreme court

The application by imprisoned mayor-elect of Himare, a town in southern Albania populated predominantly by ethnic Greeks, for permission to be sworn into office has been referred to the county’s supreme court.

Beleri was detained on May 12 on allegations of bribing voters, a charge that he denies, and elected mayor on May 14 of Himare.

At a hearing in Durrës, a judge accepted the argument of the public prosecutor that his first-instance court had no competance to hear the case on the application for permission to take the oath.

Beleri will remain in detention pending trial before a special court, which is set to open on Thursday.