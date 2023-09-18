NEWS

Greek lawyers attend Tirana court on Fredi Beleri case

A delegation of Greek lawyers attended the re-examination of the pre-trial detention of the elected mayor of Himare Fredi Beleri on Monday at Tirana, Albania.

Beleri was detained on May 12 on allegations of bribing voters, a charge that he denies, and elected mayor on May 14 of Himare, a town in southern Albania populated predominantly by ethnic Greeks.

Regarding the arrest and continued detention of Fredi Beleri, the Plenary of Greek Bar Associations issued a statement, in which it speaks of violations of articles of the European Convention on Human Rights, a violation of the principle of proportionality, while calling on Edi Rama to allow Beleri to be sworn in as mayor.

It is noted that the delegation will hold a press conference in Tirana on the subject of pre-trial detention of the elected mayor of Himare.

Albania Justice

