Strategic ties with Israel not affected

Passengers wait in a queue to board a flight to Israel at Athens International Airport on Tuesday. Hundreds of Israelis boarded emergency flights to Tel Aviv, many without a ticket and most traveling from other European destinations after cutting holiday and work trips short. [AP]

The unfolding situation in Israel and Gaza indirectly affects some of the broader Greek openings in the Middle East region.

Although the bilateral relationship between Greece and Israel is not affected, temporary obstacles have emerged to the creation of new synergies via the various trilateral schemes of cooperation between Greece and Cyprus with Israel and other countries in the region, in conjunction with the Abraham Accords between Israel and, mainly, the Persian Gulf monarchies.

It should be noted that the agenda of the recent trilateral meeting between Greece, Cyprus and Israel in Nicosia on September 4 included the energy interconnection with Saudi Arabia and, in the longer term, India. In general, discussions on the export of Israeli and Eastern Mediterranean gas to Europe are being put on a different footing.

Athens is also monitoring Ankara’s stance as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attempts to strike a delicate balance between keeping the momentum for full normalization of relations with Israel and avoiding coming into conflict with public sentiment, especially the part of the population that supports Hamas and the Palestinian cause.

At the moment, Erdogan intends to serve as a potential trustworthy mediator between the warring parties, as he has done in Ukraine.

Meanwhile as the situation deteriorates, and Israeli forces prepare for a multi-front conflict, it is evident how essential the strategic depth that Cyprus and Greece give to Israel is.

Larnaca Airport has practically turned into a transit station for Israelis either leaving or returning to their country.

At the same time, however, Athens is keeping channels open with all the countries in the region.

Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis spoke by telephone with his Egyptian and Syrian counterparts and also had contacts on the sidelines of the EU-Gulf Council Conference in Muscat, Oman. Gerapetritis also offered a five-point plan for the crisis in Israel and the Gaza Strip during his conference speech.

He proposed the unanimous condemnation of violence, terrorism and inhumane treatment, the immediate release of all abductees, the avoidance of all aggression against civilians and ensuring humanitarian aid and humanitarian corridors so that no lives are put at risk. He also proposed the convening of a special summit on the situation in the Middle East with the participation of the UN, the EU, the Arab League and the two parties involved, Israel and the Palestinian Authority.