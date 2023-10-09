NEWS

Greek defense minister conveys sympathy and support for Israel

Nikos Dendias has communicated with his Israeli counterpart, Yoav Gallant, “to whom I conveyed our sympathy to Israel for the attacks against it, especially against civilians and children,” the Greek defense minister said in a post on social media platform X on Monday, amid a brutal escalation in the conflict between Israel and Hamas militants.

“The protection of the civilians, wherever they may be, remains the highest priority for Greece,” Dendias added.

In the same post, the Greek minister also said he held a telephone conversation with Israeli Ambassador to Greece Noam Katz “to whom I expressed my sincere condolences for the victims, and my best wishes for a speedy recovery of the injured.”

