NEWS

Beleri oath request rejected

Beleri oath request rejected
File photo.

The Court of First Instance in Durres, western Albania on Tuesday rejected the request by the imprisoned mayor-elect of Himare, Fredi Beleri, for permission to take the oath of office in the southern Albanian town populated predominantly by ethnic Greeks.

The public prosecutor considered that the court lacked jurisdiction to hear the case, a recommendation which was accepted by the judge at the court of first instance, and the case was therefore referred to the Supreme Court. 

Beleri will remain in prison, awaiting his trial at the Special Court against Corruption, which is set for Thursday. 

Albania Justice

