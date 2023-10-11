SYRIZA chief issues warning ahead of shadow minister announcements

New SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis issued a warning on Wednesday directed at dissenters within the party, just before revealing the lineup of the opposition party’s new shadow ministers.

“I have put forth every possible effort to ensure that the composition is as inclusive and unifying as can be,” Kasselakis said in a message on social media ahead of a meeting with SYRIZA’s parliamentary group leadership.

He added, “Anyone who undermines the unity of the parliamentary group and the future of SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance will not find a place on the party’s upcoming ballots.”

The announcement of the new shadow ministers is anticipated following the meeting.