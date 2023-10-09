SYRIZA calls for prosecutor’s intervention after homophobic remarks by re-elected Volos mayor

SYRIZA is demanding the intervention of a prosecutor in response to the homophobic remarks made by re-elected Volos Mayor Achilleas Beos against Stefanos Kasselakis, the leader of the leftist opposition party.

“It is not a simple case of insult, and the competent prosecutor should intervene ex officio,” stated sources from SYRIZA.

Kasselakis, who is openly gay, head earlier also urged the judicial authorities to fulfill their responsibilities.

In his victory speech after securing more than 55 percent of the vote on Sunday, Beos made the following remarks, among others: “As an individual, I am the one you know. I speak the language of truth, look people in the eye, and confront all issues, expressing myself freely as allowed by our Constitution. I am one of you. Our country has been governed by doctors and lawyers who have impoverished our homeland and its people. Instead of journalists addressing substantive matters, they are focused on Kasselakis. What are you trying to imply… that we should adopt children and produce f – – s? Is this the state of my homeland? What kind of progressives are you?”

PASOK socialists also condemned Beos’ comments in a statement, saying, “Principles and practices that oppose democratic ideals, which have been achieved through democratic struggles in our country, foster hatred and create divisions within Greek society. It is the responsibility of all democratic forces to unequivocally denounce obscurantism and homophobia.”