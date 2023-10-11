NEWS

Kasselakis unveils new shadow cabinet

SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis on Wednesday unveiled the shadow cabinet of the left-wing opposition party.

Rena Dourou has taken on the position of shadow foreign minister, while Nikos Pappas will serve as the shadow finance minister, and Evangelos Apostolakis as the shadow defense minister.

Notably, the shadow cabinet excludes several prominent SYRIZA figures, including members of the “Umbrella” faction, which represents the left-wing opposition within the party. Senior figures such as Euclid Tsakalotos, Effie Achtioglou, Alexis Haritsis, and Nasos Iliopoulos were also omitted.

Earlier in the day, Kasselakis issued a strong warning to party dissenters, stating that “Anyone who undermines the unity of the parliamentary group and the future of SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance will not have a place on the party’s upcoming ballots.”

