Five arrested for murder of Pakistani national in Aspropyrgos

Greek police said Thursday five people have been arrested over the murder of a 35-year-old Pakistani national whose body was found in an open-air parking lot in Aspropyrgos, west Attica, last March.

Authorities were also looking for another suspect believed to be involved in the crime. 

The five suspects, who are also Pakistani nationals, killed the victim in a house which belonged to one of his alleged killers in Peristeri, following an argument, police said. They then transferred his body to the area where it was found. 

A coroner determined that the victim’s death was the result of strangulation.

