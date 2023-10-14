NEWS

Kasselakis meets with Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomaios

[InTime News]

Newly elected SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis met with Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomaios in Athens on Friday.

They discussed the significance of peace initiatives and respect for international law in regard to the situation in Ukraine and the Middle East, the patriarch’s efforts for the protection of the environment, and his visit to Lesvos during the refugee crisis in 2016, the main opposition party said in a statement.

Kasselakis thanked Vartholomaios for his support of Thessaly residents affected by the floods, and expressed his support of the efforts to reopen the Halki theological school in Istanbul.

Vartholomaios was visiting Greece to attend a conference. [AMNA]

Politics Religion

