NEWS

Shootout in Aigeo as police foil ATM robbery

Shootout in Aigeo as police foil ATM robbery
[Shutterstock]

Police in the northern Peloponnesian city of Aigio are investigating the attempted theft of a bank ATM machine during which there was an exchange of gunfire between the robbers and officers.

A patrol vehicle spotted the perpetrators as they were trying break into the ATM, which is installed near a supermarket.

The robbers then opened fire at the police, who responded. There are no reports of injuries.

The thieves then made their escape in a car, which was later found burned out near the eastern entrance of the city. The car had been stolen.

The police investigation is focusing on the collection of forensic evidence from the car and CCTV footage from the wider area.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Five arrested for murder of Pakistani national in Aspropyrgos
NEWS

Five arrested for murder of Pakistani national in Aspropyrgos

Skull found in Athens park
NEWS

Skull found in Athens park

Two arrested in Lesvos for tipping funeral parlor on imminent deaths
NEWS

Two arrested in Lesvos for tipping funeral parlor on imminent deaths

Conservationists say Cyprus police are lax in stopping gangs that poach songbirds
NEWS

Conservationists say Cyprus police are lax in stopping gangs that poach songbirds

Police arrest man in Athens linked to PKK
NEWS

Police arrest man in Athens linked to PKK

Fake dentist to face charges
NEWS

Fake dentist to face charges