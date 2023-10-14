Shootout in Aigeo as police foil ATM robbery

Police in the northern Peloponnesian city of Aigio are investigating the attempted theft of a bank ATM machine during which there was an exchange of gunfire between the robbers and officers.

A patrol vehicle spotted the perpetrators as they were trying break into the ATM, which is installed near a supermarket.

The robbers then opened fire at the police, who responded. There are no reports of injuries.

The thieves then made their escape in a car, which was later found burned out near the eastern entrance of the city. The car had been stolen.

The police investigation is focusing on the collection of forensic evidence from the car and CCTV footage from the wider area.