Greek local elections runoff from 7 a.m. to 7p.m. on Sunday

[InTime News]

Greece’s local and regional elections runoff is taking place on Sunday, in six out of the 13 regions and 84 out of the 332 municipalities, of which 28 are in Attica.

Voting is taking place in the areas where no combination gathered a majority greater than 43% in last Sunday’s first round.  

The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Results are expected at 10 p.m.

During the runoff voting, no preference cross is placed, since the race is between the candidates for Regional Governors and Mayors of the two combinations that received the most votes.

