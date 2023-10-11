NEWS RUNOFF

TV duel between Athens mayoral candidates to be held Wednesday at 9.15 pm

The televised debate between the two mayoral candidates for Athens, the incumbent Kostas Bakoyiannis and Haris Doukas, is scheduled for Wednesday at 9.15 p.m. and will be broadcast on ERTNews and ERT1.

The debate is expected to last 1.5 hours and will be moderated by journalist Giorgos Kouvaras. Questions will be posed by ERT journalists Lida Bola and Makis Provatas, covering seven categories: city administration, security measures, climate change and resilience, infrastructure and development, social policies
cultural matters, open discussion, and a random question.

During the debate, candidates can ask up to three questions of their opponent, and they will be allowed up to five interventions lasting 1.5 minutes each for making comments whenever they choose.

Following the debate, each candidate will have the opportunity to summarize their stance with comments of up to 2 minutes.

Bakoyiannis and Doukas will compete in Sunday’s runoff, as neither achieved the required threshold percentage of 43%. In the first round last Sunday, Bakoyiannis, endorsed by the ruling New Democracy party, led with 41.35% compared to PASOK-backed Doukas’ 14.19%.

Athens Politics Elections

