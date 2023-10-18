NEWS

Diagnostic tests reduced to curb abuses of system

Diagnostic tests reduced to curb abuses of system

Greece’s main healthcare provider, EOPYY, is reducing the frequency with which private diagnostic centers can perform laboratory tests for the insured to address excessive prescribing and cut costs. 

Tellingly, diagnostic tests in 2022 cost EOPYY an estimated 640 million euros. “We have more vitamin D tests in our country, which has sunshine almost all year round, than in Sweden, which has practically no sunshine,” an EOPPY official told Kathimerini.

Under the new measures, tests like general urine, blood and bilirubin or x-rays per organ with disease, can be done up to once every four days. Vitamin B12, folic acid, triglycerides and cholesterol tests can be performed every 60 days while those for glycosylated hemoglobin every 90, with the exception of pregnant or diabetic patients.

Vitamin D or homocysteine tests can be done up to once every six months.

Health

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Iraklio hospital management ousted over surgery postponements
NEWS

Iraklio hospital management ousted over surgery postponements

Big tobacco turns to rooibos tea to counter upcoming ban
NEWS

Big tobacco turns to rooibos tea to counter upcoming ban

Platform for new Covid vaccine opens Monday
NEWS

Platform for new Covid vaccine opens Monday

19 new cases of leptospirosis in Thessaly
NEWS

19 new cases of leptospirosis in Thessaly

Overall number of West Nile virus infections reach 157
NEWS

Overall number of West Nile virus infections reach 157

Fake dentist to face charges
NEWS

Fake dentist to face charges