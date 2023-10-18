Diagnostic tests reduced to curb abuses of system

Greece’s main healthcare provider, EOPYY, is reducing the frequency with which private diagnostic centers can perform laboratory tests for the insured to address excessive prescribing and cut costs.

Tellingly, diagnostic tests in 2022 cost EOPYY an estimated 640 million euros. “We have more vitamin D tests in our country, which has sunshine almost all year round, than in Sweden, which has practically no sunshine,” an EOPPY official told Kathimerini.

Under the new measures, tests like general urine, blood and bilirubin or x-rays per organ with disease, can be done up to once every four days. Vitamin B12, folic acid, triglycerides and cholesterol tests can be performed every 60 days while those for glycosylated hemoglobin every 90, with the exception of pregnant or diabetic patients.

Vitamin D or homocysteine tests can be done up to once every six months.