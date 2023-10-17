Former soccer player seen behind cocaine smuggling

A 41-year-old former soccer player has been identified as the leader of a local cocaine trafficking ring that was dismantled on Monday by the Hellenic Police (ELAS), after a raid of a container at the port of Piraeus yielded 67 kilograms of the drug in 58 packages.

Two more suspects, aged 31 and 36, have been arrested in connection with the case. All three suspects have been identified as Greek nationals.

Police said they were active participants in an international crime ring since at least 2022, trafficking large quantities of cocaine from Latin America to Piraeus by sea.

The 31- and 36-year-old are private refrigerator technicians who were tasked with removing the packages of drugs from the refrigeration systems of the containers where they were hidden.

The 41-year-old was allegedly in charge of contacts with the traffickers, coordinating the receipt of drugs from the containers and getting them to the dealers.