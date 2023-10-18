Mitsotakis stresses need to prevent conflict escalation

Greek Prime Minister on Wednesday condemned a rocket attack on a hospital in the Gaza Strip which is believed to have killed hundreds of people, while calling for a full investigation into the incident.

Speaking during a cabinet meeting after canceling his planned visit to Israel, originally scheduled for Thursday, over security concerns, Mitsotakis reiterated Greece’s position, as expressed during an extraordinary meeting of the European Council on Wednesday. He said that this stance recognizes Israel’s right to self-defense while emphasizing the critical imperative for all actions to conform to international law, prioritize the safety of Gaza’s civilian population, and guarantee the provision of vital humanitarian aid.

“It is of utmost importance – and Greece, situated in the Eastern Mediterranean, understands this better than most – to avert the escalation of the conflict and to refrain from any additional actions that may jeopardize regional security and stability,” Mitsotakis said.

“Furthermore, in these circumstances, it is crucial to enhance the internal security of the European Union. Greece, being the outermost border of our European family, carries an added responsibility to advocate for a strict, yet equitable, border protection policy. This is an obligation we shall fulfill without compromise or concession,” he said.

Mitsotakis said he would travel to the region as soon as security conditions allow.

On Saturday, he is set to attend an international summit in Cairo over the crisis.

“Greece plays a significant role in this recent surge of events in the Middle East, contributing with its unique perspective. We stand as a proactive force for conflict resolution, serving as both the eastern border of Europe and the ultimate stronghold of peace and stability in the Western region,” he said.