Greece condemns rocket attack on hospital in Gaza Strip

The Greek Foreign Ministry has condemned a rocket attack on a hospital in the Gaza Strip which is thought to have killed hundreds of people.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses its profound dismay at the events that have resulted in the deeply painful loss of human lives at the Gaza hospital,” it said in a statement translated from Greek on Wednesday.

“From the outset, Greece has underscored the necessity of protecting civilians and upholding humanitarian values and remains unwavering in its commitment to this stance,” it added.

Hundreds of individuals were killed and injured at Al-Ahli al-Arabi Hospital in the Gaza Strip after it was struck by a rocket on Tuesday, according to the local health ministry. The precise casualty count remained uncertain.

Palestinian authorities claimed that an Israeli airstrike was responsible for the strike, while the Palestinian Authority’s health minister accused Israel of perpetrating a “massacre.”

Israel attributed the explosion to a misfired rocket launched by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, which denied responsibility.