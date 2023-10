A resident tries to remove the mud from his house in the village of Sotirio, near Larissa, after storm Daniel swept across central Greece, on September 10. [Nicolaos Hatzipolitis/EPA]

Individuals affected by September’s floods in Thessaly and Central Greece received their ninth emergency relief payment on Tuesday.

Cumulatively, 66.8 million euros have been paid to date to 14,664 individuals, who have been affected by the unprecedented floods after the destructive Storm Daniel.

The deadline for submitting applications to arogi.gov.gr for the granting of aid to flood-stricken persons is October 31.