NEWS

First tests on farmland soil encouraging after Thessaly floods

First tests on farmland soil encouraging after Thessaly floods
[InTime News]

The first batch of tests carried out to gauge the quality of the soil on farms in Thessaly, central Greece, following last month’s destructive floods, have been encouraging, the Rural Development Ministry said on Friday.

According to the findings from 281 of the 350 locations that will be tested, the “majority” of fields contain sediment that will not prevent the cultivation of crops once it is mixed in with the soil.

In fields where the sediment deposits are too big to be assimilated, measures will be taken to make the soil fertile again.

Tests were also conducted to ascertain how the quality of fishing off the eastern coast of central Greece was affected by the floods, as sediment can affect nutrients in the water.

The findings there are not conclusive yet, the ministry said, adding that support measures will be initiated for the more than 460 fishermen affected.

 

Agriculture Natural disaster

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Commissioner Wojciechowski visiting flooded region in central Greece
NEWS

Commissioner Wojciechowski visiting flooded region in central Greece

Sheep munch 100 kilos of medical cannabis in flood-hit Thessaly
NEWS

Sheep munch 100 kilos of medical cannabis in flood-hit Thessaly

Thessaly pondering life after the mud
NEWS

Thessaly pondering life after the mud

Cost of damage from record floods in Greece’s breadbasket estimated in the billions
NEWS

Cost of damage from record floods in Greece’s breadbasket estimated in the billions

Livestock face ‘starvation’ unless feed is provided, mayor warns
NEWS

Livestock face ‘starvation’ unless feed is provided, mayor warns

Agricultural damage found to be far greater than Ianos
NEWS

Agricultural damage found to be far greater than Ianos