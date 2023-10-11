Full coverage for animals lost in Thessaly floods, announces minister

Rural Development Minister Lefteris Avgenakis announced on Wednesday full compensation to the flood-stricken farmers in Thessaly for the lost livestock and ruined livestock facilities.

The costs will be covered by EU resources, announced Avgenakis from the Coordination Center in Larissa, Thessaly.

“About 50 million euros have already been allocated to those affected. For the first time, farmers and breeders were included in the relief aid,” he said, among other things.

The compensations for the loss of livestock that were insured in the Hellenic Agricultural Insurance Organization (ELGA) will be paid to the affected breeders in the last ten days of October.