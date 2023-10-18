NEWS

Schinas: against Islamophobia, priority is to protect EU’s jewish communities

[Lukasz Kobus/European Union]

The protection of Europe’s Jewish communities from possible targeting after the developments in the Middle East is a top priority in the European Union stated Vice President of the European Commission Margaritis Schinas in a press conference on Wednesday where the Commission presented a set of measures to strengthen EU’s security. 

“We are particularly concerned for the safety and protection of the Jewish communities across the EU. They are our top priority. They merit all our protection not only to the places of worship but also to their schools, their communities,” highlighted Schinas. 

At the same time, Schinas noted that he would “argue very strongly against any unjustified Islamophobia in Europe as a result of the events in the Middle East.” 

EU Israel

