Mitsotakis engages in online EPP summit addressing Mideast crisis

File photo.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis took part in an emergency teleconference with leaders of the European People’s Party (EPP) to address the terrorist attacks carried out by Hamas in Israel and the situation in the Gaza Strip.

Sources indicate that Mitsotakis reiterated his support for Israel’s right to self-defense. He emphasized the distinction between the rules of engagement of a sovereign state and those of a terrorist organization, underscoring the necessity of preventing a humanitarian crisis.

The Greek prime minister emphasized the importance of a unified European stance on this critical matter, one that affects both regional and European security.

Also in attendance during the teleconference were Tasos Hatzivasiliou, Secretary for International Relations and the EU at New Democracy, and Aristotelia Peloni, the prime minister’s Special Advisor on International Policy and Public Diplomacy. [AMNA]

