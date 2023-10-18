NEWS

PM says Greece to strengthen guarding of borders

[InTime News]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in an interview on Wednesday evening expressed his grief for the tragic attack on civilians in the Gaza hospital and asked for an investigation into the tragedy.

“We don’t know who did the attack, I will not rush to draw a conclusion and this is also the European Union’s official position,” said the prime minister speaking on the main news bulletin of Greek TV broadcaster ANT1. At the same time, he underlined that Greece recognizes Israel’s right to self-defense within the limits of international law, since, as he said, “democracies do not take revenge.”

Mitsotakis also appeared troubled by the prospect of an Israeli ground invasion of Gaza and insisted that “reason and restraint must prevail.”

The prime minister insisted that “we do not want the escalation, nor the provocation of the humanitarian crisis, while Greece is moving to strengthen its internal security and to the stricter guarding of its borders.”

Referring to the potential effects of the war in the region, Mitsotakis reiterated that there are no worrying signs of an increase in migration flows, assuring, however, that “the policy of strict, but fair border guarding” will continue. He also said that “European states, not the wretched human traffickers, will decide who crosses European borders.”

Asked about Turkey’s position on the war that has broken out in the Middle East, the prime minister pointed out that “unlike Greece, whose position is balanced, Turkey’s position is not,” as it has not publicly condemned Hamas as a terrorist organization.

