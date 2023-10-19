NEWS

Kasselakis proposes date for SYRIZA Congress

Kasselakis proposes date for SYRIZA Congress
Stefanos Kasselakis, the new president of SYRIZA, has predominantly relied on his image. [AMNA]

The leader of Greece’s main opposition, Sefanos Kasselakis, proposed February 23-24, 2024 as tthe dates for SYRIZA’s next Congress during a meeting of the political secretariat on Wednesday, party sources said.

Kasselakis, who participated through videoconference from the United States, said the Congress should express unity and a path forward, “leading us to an upward trajectory that will register in the European Parliament elections as well.” The Congress should take place after a detailed dialog has taken place in the party, he added.

In his opening remarks, Kasselakis expressed his concern over the escalating violence in Palestine and Israel and called on the government to “help its victims, refugees and the injured, Palestinians and Israelis.” 

Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Mitsotakis stresses need to prevent conflict escalation
ISRAEL

Mitsotakis stresses need to prevent conflict escalation

Mitsotakis planning to visit Israel, says official
NEWS

Mitsotakis planning to visit Israel, says official

Instead of allies, PASOK and SYRIZA butt heads
NEWS

Instead of allies, PASOK and SYRIZA butt heads

PM meets with new regional governor of Thessaly
NEWS

PM meets with new regional governor of Thessaly

SYRIZA on the brink of civil war
NEWS

SYRIZA on the brink of civil war

SYRIZA leader envisions ‘mini think tanks’
NEWS

SYRIZA leader envisions ‘mini think tanks’