Kasselakis proposes date for SYRIZA Congress

Stefanos Kasselakis, the new president of SYRIZA, has predominantly relied on his image. [AMNA]

The leader of Greece’s main opposition, Sefanos Kasselakis, proposed February 23-24, 2024 as tthe dates for SYRIZA’s next Congress during a meeting of the political secretariat on Wednesday, party sources said.

Kasselakis, who participated through videoconference from the United States, said the Congress should express unity and a path forward, “leading us to an upward trajectory that will register in the European Parliament elections as well.” The Congress should take place after a detailed dialog has taken place in the party, he added.

In his opening remarks, Kasselakis expressed his concern over the escalating violence in Palestine and Israel and called on the government to “help its victims, refugees and the injured, Palestinians and Israelis.”