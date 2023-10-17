NEWS

Mitsotakis planning to visit Israel, says official

Official announcements regarding a trip by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to Israel are expected on Wednesday, State Minister Akis Skertsos said in comments to state broadcaster ERT on Tuesday.

“A visit by the prime minister is indeed being considered. We will see when it will take place,” Skertsos said, adding that it is important that “we all understand that Greece has a role to play.”

“It [Greece] is an interlocutor of Israel, of the Israeli government,” he stressed.

Mitsotakis announced his intention to visit the region during the European Council’s extraordinary teleconference on developments in the Middle East. 

