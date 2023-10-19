Greece can play a mediating role in Palestinian issue, says Ambassador Dorkhom

Greece “can play a very important mediating role,” in the developing conflict in the Middle East, Palestinian Ambassador to Greece, Yussef Dorkhom, said at a press briefing held at the embassy on Wednesday.

“We appeal to the government of Greece, which historically has been a friend of the Palestinian people, not to legitimize Israel’s crimes. Greece traditionally favors decisions in favor of the Palestinian people’s just, legitimate struggle for self-determination and can intervene to put pressure on the far-right Netanyahu government to immediately stop the bloodshed,” he said, responding to a question by Kathimerini on the position of the Greek government. “We are looking forward to its positive role.”

Moreover, Greece “has always supported the two-state solution and the right of the Palestinian people to found their independent state on territory defined in 1967, with East Jerusalem as the capital.”

The Palestinian diplomat condemned the bombing of a hospital in Gaza Strip on Tuesday night, and observed that all attempts to peace seemed to have stopped after this fatal event. He also denied Israel’s claim that the hospital was hit by a ricocheted missile, saying the related video Israel attributes to Al Jazeera was later removed from all official Israeli accounts following an investigation by the New York Times.

Asked whether he considers Hamas a terrorist organization, the ambassador replied that the only legal representative of the Palestinian people is the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO), and PLO is fully bound by all international agreements and International Law.

[Kathimerini, AMNA]