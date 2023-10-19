EU: Council presidency triggers activation of IPCR

The Spanish Presidency proceeded on Thursday to the activation of the Integrated Political Crisis Response (IPCR) arrangements in full mode.

The IPCR monitoring function had already been activated on 16 October.

The IPCR is the Council’s crisis response mechanism. It supports fast and coordinated decision-making at EU political level for major and complex crises, bringing together member states, the EU institutions, and other key partners, including relevant external actors such as the UN and third countries.

The activation of the IPCR will support the constant monitoring of the situation and coordination efforts.