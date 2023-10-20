B’Nai B’Rith thanks AHEPA for its support

Jewish organization B’Nai B’rith International has thanked the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association (AHEPA) for its appeal to contribute to its Israel Emergency Fund.

“Thank you, @OrderofAHEPA, for sharing our appeal to support our Israel Emergency Fund in the wake of Israel’s war with Hamas. We always appreciate your support and partnership!” B’Nai B’Rith tweeted Thursday night.

AHEPA Supreme President Savas Tsivicos’ appeal on behalf of the organization can be seen here.