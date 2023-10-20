NEWS

Coast guard to transfer migrants from Gavdos

A Coast Guard operation has got underway to transfer a group of 35 migrants from the small island of Gavdos, the southernmost Greek island located to the south of Crete, to Crete itself.

The migrants, aged between 30 and 35 years old, alighted on the beach of Trypiti on Gavdos on Thursday night.

They chiefly claim to be of Syrian or Palestinian origin and are in good health.

They are to be transferred to the southern Cretan town of Sfakia, where authorities are seeking a space to house them temporarily. [AMNA]

