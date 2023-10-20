Kasidiaris granted five days’ leave from prison

Ilias Kasidiaris, the jailed former deputy leader of the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn group, has been granted five days’ leave from prison.

It is the first period leave granted to Kasidiaris, 42, since he was sentenced three years ago to 13 years and six months’ imprisonment for directing a criminal organization.

While the prisoner had submitted his request in early September to the parole board at Domokos prison, the board postponed its decision until after the municipal elections, as Kasidiaris, who now leads the extreme-right National Party, was a candidate for mayor of Athens.

Kasidiaris, who has used his YouTube channel to address his supporters outside prison while behind bars, took 8.3 percent of the vote in the Athens election.